Montreal gas prices soar to record high; here's how much more you can expect to pay this weekend

May 6 2022, 6:09 pm
Here we go again. Anyone who has filled up on gas in Montreal is all too familiar with the jolt of surprise recent pump prices have inspired. And, unfortunately, it looks like prices are only going up and up.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), prices are currently at 199.0/l in Montreal, a significant jump of 3 cents compared to just yesterday when Montrealers were paying an average of 196.0/l.

And we are not alone. The rest of Canada has been suffering major pain at the pumps over the past few days.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that drivers can expect to pay an extra one cent per litre this weekend.

According to Gas Wizard, a site that predicts fuel prices, other cities are going to see an average increase of one cent. However, in Cornwall, Ontario, drivers will see a whopping increase of nine cents per litre.

And people are truly feeling the pinch.

With more people likely heading outside to enjoy the warm weather predicted for next week, it’s unfortunate that road trips are about to get even more expensive.

