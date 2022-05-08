Goose mom-to-be picks perfect nesting spot in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

On Mother’s Day, we celebrate all moms and thank them for their love, dedication, and sacrifice.

In Vancouver, one expectant mother is capturing the hearts of locals this weekend with her dedication to picking a prime nesting location for her young.

On Sunday, May 8, the Vancouver Convention Centre shared the news that a goose had selected a spot on the Pacific Terrace just steps from the Digital Orca as where she wants to raise her family.

“Staff first noticed the goose on Friday and immediately took action to support the safety of the bird as well as visitors along its seawall,” a rep told Daily Hive. The planter that Heli is occupying is taped off for her safety.

The waterfront location has spectacular views of Stanley Park and the North Shore mountains.

Vancouver Convention Centre staff are calling the goose “Heli” after local helicopter operator Helijet because the company has taken great care to make sure the feathered visitor is as comfortable as possible.

Initially, Helijet had planned to land a display aircraft close by for a charity event but worked with the Convention Centre to find a different location for it to respect and prioritize Heli’s space.

If you are walking by Heli, you must maintain your distance and be respectful of the expectant mother.

According to the Wildlife Rescue Association, geese naturally like to nest in a slightly elevated area near the water. Also, they want to have an unobstructed view, so it’s easy for them to see any approaching predators.

So with those in mind, it makes a ton of sense why Heli chose this location, she’s just being a good mom.