Canada's Filipino Restaurant Month officially kicks off in April

Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month is officially returning.

The Philippine Department of Tourism and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary announced today that the month-long event will return in April.

This is a great chance to eat, drink, and celebrate the cuisine and culture of the Philippines.

This project, which will be jointly executed by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver, will highlight Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout Canada.

Last year, 47 restaurants across eight Canadian provinces and 21 cities participated in the month-long event.

“Our 3rd FRMC this year has a special significance as it will also serve as our platform to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Philippines-Canada Diplomatic Relations,” Consul General Zaldy Patron remarked.

“Through our rich, delectable, and diverse Filipino cuisine, we would like the Canadians to know the Filipinos and the Philippines better,” Patron added.

In April, select Filipino restaurants will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

The full list of participating restaurants will be released closer to Filipino Restaurant Month. Stay tuned!

With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short

