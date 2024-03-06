Krispy Kreme will unveil an all-new Canadian design at forthcoming stores across the country

Krispy Kreme has been gearing up for a major expansion across Canada, and a huge new concept is set to open very soon.

The donut chain revealed it will open its first location in Winnipeg, Manitoba, later this spring. While the official opening date has yet to be announced, the opening will mark the first opportunity for customers in the prairies to purchase Krispy Kreme’s famous Original Glazed Donuts.

While Krispy Kreme isn’t new to Canada — it launched in the early 2000s — the US chain scaled back its operations, and now, it’s set to make a big return north of the border.

The huge, 4,600-square-foot outpost will be a Hot Light Theatre Shop and the first iteration of a new Canadian design that will be adopted at new and existing Krispy Kreme locations.

The theatre shops will have a light that flashes on to signal when fresh donuts are being made. In the store, guests will be able to watch Krispy Kreme’s donuts being made and also get to eat them warm, fresh, and straight off the production line.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of our fresh, hot, light and airy doughnuts to our friends in Winnipeg,” said Levi Hetrick, chief growth officer at Krispy Kreme Canada.

“The Hot Light Theatre Shop will certainly be a hit, giving a front-row seat to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable.”

Krispy Kreme enthusiasts elsewhere in the Prairies will also be able to purchase the brand’s signature donuts soon. The first Edmonton location is set to open in Ever Square later this year.

The chain also announced it will open a location on Calgary’s Macleod Trail in 2025. Locations are currently open in Ontario, Quebec, and BC.

Stay tuned for the official opening date!

Address: Tuxedo Park Shopping Centre – 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg

Instagram