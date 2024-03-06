Canadians can apply to be on season 11 of "Top Chef Canada"

Season 11 of Top Chef Canada is getting ready to film, and you can apply to take the stage and battle it out with chefs from across Canada.

“We are searching for passionate and skilled chefs from all corners of Canada, each bringing a unique culinary perspective to the competition,” said Food Network Canada. “Whether you’re a seasoned professional with years of experience or a self-taught rising star with innovative techniques and flavours – we want to hear from you!

To apply, chefs must fill out an online form.

Some of the information needed to apply includes detailing your cooking background, if you’ve ever owned a restaurant, areas of culinary expertise, signature dish, and who your culinary inspiration is.

Applicants are also required to film a one to three-minute “high energy” video of themselves explaining why they want to be on the show.

To be considered, you must be 19 or older and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

Will you be entering to compete in Top Chef Canada season 11? Let us know in the comments.

