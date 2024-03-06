Tim Hortons is bringing back Mini Eggs treats across Canada

Easter is fast approaching, and that means it’s officially Mini Eggs season. To celebrate, Tim Hortons is bringing back Mini Eggs sweet treats across Canada.

The iconic Canadian chain is bringing back its Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donut and Mini Eggs Cookie, and you’ll want to be quick as they’re only available once a year.

The Dream Donut is topped with white fondant, a ton of colourful sprinkles and a nest of Mini Eggs in the centre.

Diners will also be able to purchase a Tim Hortons Cadbury Mini Egg Cookie dotted with the colourful, crunchy goodness of Mini Eggs.

“We all look forward to enjoying Cadbury Mini Eggs every spring and our guests love how they pair with our baked goods to create some can’t-miss donuts and cookies that are available just once a year,” said Carolina Berti, VP of category and innovation at Tim Hortons.



“Our Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts and Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies are eggs-actly what you need to celebrate the season in a delicious way with family and friends.”

The treats are available now at participating Tim Hortons stores across Canada, so hop to it.

Earlier this week, Tim Hortons also announced the return of its Roll Up to Win contest with thousands of prizes to be won.