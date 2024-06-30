EventsNewsSummerCanada Day

Another year without Canada Day fireworks in downtown Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
Jun 30 2024, 5:01 pm
Another year without Canada Day fireworks in downtown Vancouver
Canada Day fireworks in Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver. (Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Improv for Beginners

Sat, September 2, 3:30pm

Improv for Beginners

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Mon, July 1, 6:00pm

CANADA DAY LATIN X AFROBEATS BOAT PARTY VANCOUVER 2024

Glitter Crash

Sat, July 13, 7:00pm

Glitter Crash

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Just in case you needed a reminder, there won’t be a Canada Day fireworks show in downtown Vancouver this year, once again for 2024.

The last Canada Day fireworks show at Canada Place was held in 2019 before the pandemic, and it hasn’t returned since, despite being a decades-long tradition, a mass crowd pleaser, and a major boost for tourism, the local economy, and local businesses. It regularly attracted 200,000 spectators each year.

When pandemic-related health safety restrictions were lifted in 2022, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority maintained its cancellation of that year’s event due to rising costs associated with safety and security. Instead, it redirected its resources towards the Canada Day daytime programming.

In 2023, to much surprise to the media and public, the port authority clarified that their Canada Day fireworks had been permanently cancelled.

While fireworks will not be going off at Coal Harbour in downtown Vancouver on Monday, July 1, 2024, the port authority is still putting on its “Canada Together at Canada Place” daytime-only event in the area between 11 am and 6 am.

But if you’re looking to celebrate Canada’s birthday unabashedly with a real proper bang, the City of Burnaby’s Canada Day 2024 festivities will culminate with a fireworks show in Central Park on Kingsway — located just east of Vancouver’s municipal border and highly accessible from Patterson Station on SkyTrain Expo Line. This is the closest Canada Day fireworks show to Vancouver.

canada day 2023 burnaby central park fireworks f

Canada Day 2023 fireworks at Central Park in Burnaby. (City of Burnaby)

Annual Canada Day fireworks traditions will also continue at Lafarge Lake staged by the City of Coquitlam, Castle Park by the City of Port Coquitlam, Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre at the Cloverdale fairgrounds by the City of Surrey, Semiahmoo Bay by the City of White Rock, and other locations in the Lower Mainland outside of Vancouver.

Click here for Daily Hive Listed’s full Canada Day 2024 Metro Vancouver fireworks events guide for precise locations, times, and other details.

Alternatively, the Township of Langley’s Canada Day 2024 festival at Willoughby Community Park will end with a drone light show at 10:15 pm.

At Victoria Inner Harbour in BC’s capital, a drone light show will precede the Canada Day 2024 fireworks show in downtown Victoria.

The next public fireworks event within Vancouver will be the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light international fireworks competition, scheduled for July 20, 24, and 27 in English Bay. For the first-time ever, each of the three nights will also feature a pre-fireworks drone light show.

 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Listed
+ News
+ Summer
+ Canada Day
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop