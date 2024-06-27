It’s the long weekend in Victoria, which means even the most reclusive people will venture out to experience the vibrant sights and sounds of a bustling city brimming with exciting Canada Day events and otherwise.

The best part? Some are free, and all are fun!

Discover eight awesome events below!

Laketown Shakedown View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laketown Shakedown (@laketownshakedown) The popular Cowichan Valley music festival will play host to some of the biggest names in show business this weekend, including Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The festival runs through the Canada Day weekend, starting Friday, June 28 and ending Sunday, June 30. Where: 8811 Youbou Road #648, Lake Cowichan

When: Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30

Tickets: $69, purchase here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Day Victoria (@canadadayvictoria)

It’s Canada Day long weekend, which means there are some sweet events going on, like awesome live music from DJ Shub and Hey Ocean!, plus food vendors and a special drone and fireworks show. The best part? It’s all free!

Where: Legislature lawn

When: Monday, July 1, from 11 am to 10:30 pm

Tickets: Free!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Pride Society (@victoriapridesociety)

Celebrate yourself or your queer friends with a ton of awesome events around town this next week. From the Memorial Drag Ball game on Monday to the Big Gay Dog Walk, the Victoria Pride Society is hosting Pride events across the city.

Where: Various venues around town

When: Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, July 7

Tickets: Free! See here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chamber (@victoriachamber)

The Victoria International Jazz Festival is back with an awesome lineup of musicians playing across the city, and they have been for the past week! At Bullen Park, you’ll find some FREE shows (such as Thursday night featuring Downtown Mischief), or you can peep the lineups at the Royal Theatre and Hermann’s Jazz Club, and you’ll get more intimate shows from jazz legends for a ticket price.

When: Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 30

Where: Bullen Park, Royal Theatre, and Hermann’s Jazz Club

Tickets: Varies by package, see here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nash Park (@ok_dope_)

Tonight, one of the most entertaining shows in the city combines stand-up and improv into one cathartic show! At Entertainment Village, improv comedians create scenes off the top of their heads from stand-up comics’ jokes.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Thursday, June 27; doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online or at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy Here Often? (@comedyhereoften)

This Kids in the Hall alum takes his one-man show to the McPherson Playhouse this Saturday to tell you tales of bravery and stupidity.

Where: 3 Centennial Square, Victoria

When: Saturday, June 29; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $30 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jump Comedy (@jumpcomedy)

Vancouver comic Harris Anderson crosses the Georgia Strait to deliver his clean but dark style of comedy, which has won him acclaim. He has been featured multiple times at Just For Laughs Vancouver.

Where: 1414 Douglas Street, Victoria

When: Friday, June 28; starts at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SNAK THE RIPPER (@snaktheripper)

Check out this BC rapper perform at the Capital Ballroom this Friday night.

When: Friday, June 28

Where: 858 Yates Street, Victoria

Tickets: $35 online