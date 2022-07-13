Jack Campbell joins Oilers on long-term contract: report

Jack Campbell is officially a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Campbell, who has been linked to the Oilers for the better part of a month, signed a five-year, $25 million contract to be the solution to Edmonton’s goaltending woes, according to multiple reports.

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Free Agent goaltender, Jack Campbell. 5 years. $5 million AAV. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Campbell 5×5 EDM — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

“I need one,” Holland told media last week. “I’ve got to get one. It’s as simple as that. There are a lot of things we’d like to get done, but none of that can really be addressed until the goalie situation gets ironed out. That’s the focus.”

The 30-year-old, whom the Oilers have already been linked to, went 31-9-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in an NHL career-high 49 appearances with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had a 2.15 goals-against and .921 save percentage in 2020-21, too.

Campbell, who was coming off a two-year deal worth $3.3 million that he originally signed as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, was one of the top free agent goalies set to hit the market.

He hit free agency after failing to come to terms with the Maple Leafs. Toronto had already replaced him with Matt Murray, sending multiple picks to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the oft-injured goalie.

Campbell solves, at least temporarily, the questions surrounding Edmonton’s crease.

He is expected to form a tandem with 23-year-old Stuart Skinner.

Mikko Koskinen, the team’s backup last season, jumped the Atlantic to sign in Switzerland and Mike Smith, 40, is “highly likely” to spend at least some time — if not the season — on long-term injury reserve after battling multiple injuries last year.

Campbell, who was originally selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, is 51-14-9 in 77 games with a goals-against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .916 in parts of three seasons with the Maple Leafs.