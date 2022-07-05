Jack Campbell linked to join Oilers if he can't re-sign with Leafs

Jack Campbell, the new starting goaltender of the Edmonton Oilers?

Well, maybe.

Campbell remains without a contract for next season, and is set to hit unrestricted free agency on July 13 should he not re-sign with the Leafs.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibility of Campbell joining the Oilers on his Tuesday edition of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“I just don’t think that there’s a lot going on [in terms of discussion between Campbell and the Leafs,” Friedman said. “I assume at some point in time, they’re gonna have a conversation, but I’ve heard that there’s nothing really going on there right now.”

Campbell is coming off a two-year deal worth $3.3 million that he originally signed as a member of the Los Angeles Kings.

He is 51-14-9 in 77 games with a goals-against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .916 for the Maple Leafs in his career since being acquired in a January 2020 trade in exchange for Trevor Moore and a pair of third round picks.

“I think Edmonton’s interested, I think New Jersey’s interested… I’ve heard some people say [Campbell is] going to end up with the Devils, I’ve heard some people say he’s going to end up with the Oilers,” Friedman added. “This has been a weird year of negotiations between Toronto and Campbell. The team’s not talking, the agent’s not talking… It’s been so wild how the Leafs and Campbell haven’t been on the same page contract-wise all season.”

Friedman added that the Leafs’ first offer to Campbell was in the range of three years for $2.75 million per season, but he believed that offer came before the start of 2021-22.

Campbell was originally selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, but took several years of rounding out to become a full-fledged NHL goalie. After playing just one game for Dallas, Campbell was eventually shipped to Los Angeles in 2016, where he’d bounce up and down through the organization before being traded to Toronto.

Campbell took over the Leafs’ starting duties full-time in the middle of the 2021 campaign when incumbent starter Frederik Andersen was sidelined with a series of recurring injuries.