VanSuya: Nigerian street food restaurant to open dine-in location in Surrey
If you’re looking for a good spot for Nigerian food, look no further than VanSuya. It currently is operating out of a ghost kitchen on 1370 E Georgia Street in Vancouver, but that’s about to change.
VanSuya is opening a new dine-in location in the heart of downtown Surrey.
You can expect all of your VanSuya favourites like Naija Smokey Jollof Rice, which is rice simmered in a flavourful and spicy tomato stew and accompanied by your choice of two pieces of turkey, one full chicken leg, or two pieces of fried mackerel fish.
VanSuya’s official grand opening is on November 25.
Plus, to celebrate its grand opening, VanSuya is throwing a big celebration starting at 2 pm with a ribbon cutting. Tables for dine-in will open at 5 pm on the same day.
But the party doesn’t stop there. From 10 pm to 3 am, there will be an afterparty featuring numerous DJs and plenty of good vibes. VanSuya shared online that you can expect a great food experience with good music, ambience, and a discerning nightlife experience.
If you can’t wait for the grand opening, you can order pick up or delivery from its ghost kitchen in Vancouver online.
VanSuya Surrey
Address: 10767 King George Boulevard, Surrey