Canada’s restaurants have really taken centre stage on the international dining scene as of late.

With Michelin-rated restaurants in both Toronto and Vancouver and a selection of the country’s best new restaurants recognized by Air Canada, Canada’s culinary scene is shining bright – and getting recognized for its excellence.

Now, several have been recognized on La Liste’s World’s Best Restaurant Selection for 2024.

La Liste, an awards program based in France, is comprised of an international advisory board that compiles information based on guidebooks, media publications, and millions of online reviews in order to present a list of the very best of the best around the world.

In order to determine the trustworthiness of these guidebooks and reviews, La Liste also consults several thousand chefs on their opinions of the legitimacy of the guidebooks and their own estimation of a restaurant’s value.

Further adding to its quantitative method, La Liste integrates online customer reviews of the restaurants, which are given a 10% weight in the final score.

Once this information is compiled, each score is then converted to a single grade on a scale of 0 to 100 – the resulting score determines where the restaurant ranks on the overall list.

La Liste publishes three different categories for international restaurants: Top 1,000 Best Restaurants in the World, Outstanding Restaurants and Bistros, and Food Gems, from Uprising to Authentic.

With some considerable Canadian representation this round, one Toronto restaurant ranked the highest, with several restaurants from Montreal and Vancouver also scoring well.

So without further ado, here are the 19 Canadian restaurants that made the La Liste World’s Best Restaurants for 2024:

Alo – Toronto, Ontario (96.5)

– Toronto, Ontario (96.5) Edulis – Toronto, Ontario (96)

– Toronto, Ontario (96) Langdon Hall Dining Room & Terrace – Cambridge, Ontario (90.5)

– Cambridge, Ontario (90.5) Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto, Ontario (83.5)

– Toronto, Ontario (83.5) Published on Main – Vancouver, BC (82.50)

– Vancouver, BC (82.50) Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, Ontario (80)

– Toronto, Ontario (80) Hawksworth – Vancouver, BC (80)

– Vancouver, BC (80) St. Lawrence – Vancouver, BC (80)

– Vancouver, BC (80) Mon Lapin – Montreal, Quebec (80)

– Montreal, Quebec (80) Toqué! – Montreal, Quebec (78.5)

– Montreal, Quebec (78.5) L’Abattoir – Vancouver, BC (78.5)

– Vancouver, BC (78.5) Osteria Giulia – Toronto, Ontario (77.5)

– Toronto, Ontario (77.5) Scaramouche – Toronto, Ontario (77)

– Toronto, Ontario (77) Pearl Morisette – Lincoln, Ontario (77)

– Lincoln, Ontario (77) Eden – The Rimrock Resort – Banff, Alberta (76.5)

– Banff, Alberta (76.5) Joe Beef – Montreal, Quebec (76.5)

– Montreal, Quebec (76.5) The River Café – Calgary, Alberta (76)

– Calgary, Alberta (76) Buca Osteria & Bar – Toronto, Ontario (75)

– Toronto, Ontario (75) Le Mousso – Montreal, Quebec (75)

You can read more about La Liste and past restaurant awards on its website.

With files from Daryn Wright