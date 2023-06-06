It’s a happy ending for Tocador and its beloved artwork, which was stolen by a customer earlier this week.

Last weekend, the Mount Pleasant Cuban-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant shared a surveillance video of someone removing a painting from a wall and walking out of the bar with it.

At the time, Tocador explained that “we care a lot about this painting,” as “it was our co-owners Dale’s favourite painting. Dale passed away a few years ago, so it has a lot of meaning for us.”

“If you are the person that took this, please have some heart and bring it back. We can be very forgiving of silly mistakes but we do want it back!” the restaurant added in the Instagram post.

After their surveillance video and plea for the painting’s return was widely shared around the internet over the past few days, it seems the thief decided to “do the right thing” and return the artwork, according to a note from Tocador.

“The person came back last night, was incredibly apologetic and embarrassed, and had some valid reasons for their behaviour,” the note continued. “We felt having the story unexpectedly shared around Vancouver was more than enough embarrassment for them, and probably one hell of a hangover.”

The painting in question was created by a Cuban artist, who made two specially for Tocador after the late owner was able to track them down.

The pair of paintings used to be hung in the Tocador washrooms, but one was stolen previously.

Tocador says, “The painting is back in its home where it belongs and everyone is happy.”

With files from Nikitha Martins