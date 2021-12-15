A local bakery has announced it will be wrapping up operations at its Vancouver location this month. Delish Gluten Free told Dished Vancouver it won’t be renewing its lease at 2166 E Hastings Street.

Folks can still head to this destination for wholesome, gluten-free, wheat-free, and nut-free treats until its last day on December 24 at 4 pm.

Despite closing in Vancouver, Delish is moving forward with plans to open its Port Coquitlam cafe location in early 2022 called Caffé Delish.

That spot will offer the concept’s signature artisan bread, muffins, cakes, pastries, cookies, specialty coffees, Italian-inspired food, and even soft-serve ice cream.

Delish tells Dished that they may offer extended delivery in the future.

We’ll keep you posted on Delish’s new Port Coquitlam location, until then, be sure to pop into the Vancouver branch while you still can to get some delicious treats.