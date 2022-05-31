FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Caffe Delish: New PoCo cafe and bakery officially opened its doors today

May 31 2022, 11:40 pm
Caffe Delish: New PoCo cafe and bakery officially opened its doors today
Today marks the very first day of business for Caffe Delish, a cafe and gluten-free bakery in Port Coquitlam.

The Delish brand shared late last year that it would be closing its Hastings Street location to make way for something new: a cafe concept with its signature gluten-free treats.

 

The spot just opened up today at 2180 Kelly Ave Unit 4110 in the new Montrose Square development.

Pop by for a visit and to try its espresso drinks and house-made gluten-free baked goods.

Caffe Delish will be open from 9 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays to Sundays.

Caffe Delish

Address: 2180 Kelly Ave Unit 4110, Port Coquitlam

Instagram

