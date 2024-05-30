Eight months after throwing out the redevelopment’s original design and firing the previous architect due to cost overruns, there is now a brand new design for the Burnaby Lake Recreation Complex.

Burnaby City Council recently approved the lions’ share — the remaining amount — of the new design-build contract to build the new replacement and expanded aquatic and recreation centre complex at the northeast corner of the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Sprott Street, replacing the footprint of C.G. Brown Memorial Pool at 3676 Kensington Avenue.

The previous old pool at the location was demolished in Spring 2023 in anticipation of the start of major construction work on the previous design, but that next step never happened..

In August 2023, after it had become clear the original larger complex design was significantly over its budget, City Council terminated the involvement of the project’s original lead firm, HCMA Architecture & Design, and went back to the drawing board to create a brand new design that better controls cost.

The original design by HCMA saw its cost soar to $340 million — nearly twice the capital plan’s allocation of $187 million for the project. It should also be noted that the original design was conceived in 2020/2021, prior to the severe inflationary environment that began in early 2022.

The brand new design led by contractor Ventana Construction and design firm Architecture49 will cost about $253 million, which is considerably lower but still substantially above the original budget envelope. It is one of the municipal government’s most expensive capital projects, with the future new Cameron Community Centre in Lougheed Town Centre also carrying a similar budget, based on budget estimates made in 2021.

The decision to abandon HCMA’s design was done after it was determined that not even value engineering could return it closer to its original budget.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

City Council has now approved the remaining $156 million design-build contract to Ventana to carry out major construction work, plus a $12.5 million contingency fund for any unexpected costs. This builds on the $84 million design-build contract with Ventana after the previous design firm was dismissed.

While Architecture49’s new design for Burnaby Lake Recreation Complex maintains the core facility features found in the original design, it throws out the previous concept.

The new design has a smaller footprint, shorter height, and carries a far simpler and conventional architectural design, with the use of more simple geometric forms and materials.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

The new aquatic centre portion of the complex will feature a 50-metre competition-capable pool with 10 lanes, including two bulkheads and a movable floor for flexible configurations.

This main pool is designed for provincial-level swimming competitions, specifically provincial-level events, and its diving towers/boards will be Burnaby’s first indoor facility with diving heights of reaching heights of one, three, and five metres.

There will be grandstand seating area on both the pool and upper balcony levels with a combined capacity for over 750 spectators.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

Additionally, the indoor aquatic centre will feature a combined leisure and 25-metre six-lane pool, with barrier-free accessible entry, water and spray toys, and a lazy river, along with a family-sized hot tub, steam room, and sauna.

Immediately to the south, fronting Sprott Street, there will be a large grassy area — adjacent to the new indoor aquatic centre wing — reserved as future expansion space for an outdoor pool, which could be covered or partially covered. It should also be noted that the revised design carries a far simpler overall landscaping concept.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

There will also be a new NHL-sized ice rink with seating for about 300 people and a design that meets sledge hockey requirements.

This effectively provides a new secondary ice rink to the complex, as Burnaby Lake Recreation Complex will be directly attached to the existing Bill Copeland Sports Centre — where there is a 2,000-seat NHL-sized ice rink and the Burnaby Sports Hall of Fame.

A new lobby will seamlessly integrate with the existing centre’s lobby, and also provide multi-purpose rooms, a cafe, and public art.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

To support the uses of the new complex, a total of 260 vehicle parking stalls will be provided, including 80 stalls in an underground level and 180 stalls within two surface parking lots fronting Kensington Avenue.

Ventana and Architecture49 are currently contemplating options to improve pedestrian connections between the new Burnaby Lake Recreation Complex and the existing Christine Sinclair Community Centre, which is just across the street.

When the municipal government made the decision in late 2020 to acquire the 2013-built, 146,000 sq ft Fortius Sport & Health facility for its conversion into a public community and recreation centre, now named after Christine Sinclair, it enabled the City to downsize the scope and reduce the cost of the new Burnaby Lake Recreation Complex. The private elite athlete training centre was acquired for about $27 million.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

The design-build team is currently exploring options to improve the pedestrian links between the new complex and Christine Sinclair Community Centre, which are separated by the busy arterial road of Kensington Avenue.

To improve connectivity, a new covered grade-level crosswalk with sufficient clearance for vehicles is currently being contemplated, although the team also told City Council they are exploring simpler alternatives such as a raised crosswalk and optimal lighting.

With the latest contract award, Ventana will restart site preparation work in July 2024 and commence major construction activities in August 2024. The new complex will reach substantial completion in August 2027, occupancy in December 2027, and open to the public in early 2028. Bill Copeland Sport Centre will remain open during construction.

Cancelled original design by HCMA:

New revised design by Architecture49:

Ventana and Architecture49 most recently collaborated on the new Port Coquitlam Community Centre, which was also a design-build contract with a budget of $132 million.

HCMA’s previous work includes Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre in Burnaby, Minoru Centre for Active Living in Richmond, the new aquatic and community centre replacing Canada Games Pool in New Westminster, West Vancouver Aquatic Centre, Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Clayton Community Centre and Granview Heights Aquatic Centre in Surrey, as well as Hillcrest Centre (Vancouver Olympic Centre), Killarney Pool, and River District Community Centre in Vancouver.