Inside New Westminster's state-of-the-art aquatic and community centre

Put on your goggles and slip on your flippers in New Westminster.

The təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre officially opened its highly-anticipated aquatic portion to the public this week, commemorating another milestone in the 114,571 sq ft facility.

Built at a cost of $107 million, təməsew̓txʷ replaces the Canada Games Pool and Centennial Community Centre near the intersection of McBride Boulevard and 6th Avenue.

“The new aquatic space at təməsew̓txʷ features a wide range of amenities to appeal to all types of swimmers and pool users,” said Dean Gibson, Director of Parks and Recreation, in a release. “From the large 50 m competition lap pool, to the family-friendly leisure pool, relaxing hot tubs, steam room, and sauna, there is something here for everyone to enjoy.

“We are extremely proud of this new facility and the positive impact it will have on community recreation. We invite everyone of all ages and abilities to come and experience everything təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre has to offer.”

The aquatic centre portion of the facility features an eight-lane, 50-metre lap pool and 1-metre and 3-metre springboards.

Guests can also enjoy the fully accessible leisure pool, a lazy river, family and adult hot tubs, a sauna, and a steam room.

təməsew̓txʷ has received the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Gold certification, with its pool also being the first in North America to use the InBlue pool filtration system, which reduces the need for chlorine as well as the creation of associated harmful byproducts.

The təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre was designed by hcma architecture + design, and includes a community gathering space, fitness centre, indoor cycling studio, two gymnasiums, and multi-purpose rooms. The centre’s contractor was Heatherbrae Builders.

City of New Westminster’s largest capital project in history boasts a LEED Gold certification and is the country’s first completed all-electric facility to meet the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building-Design Standard.

The Sea Otter YMCA Child Care Centre, which can accommodate up to 37 children, will also open in May at the facility.

A grand opening celebration will also follow on June 1, when the facility is completely open.

With files from Kenneth Chan