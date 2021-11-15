$250-million community centre with pool planned for Lougheed Town Centre (RENDERINGS)

With an existing community centre seeing exceedingly high use and the forecast of a significant population increase over the coming decades, the City of Burnaby is planning to provide Lougheed Town Centre with a significant new community centre.

Public consultation is underway on the municipal government’s plan to replace the existing Cameron Recreation Complex at 9523 Cameron Street, located immediately north of the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre (Lougheed Mall).

According to the city, the existing 1988-built, 56,000 sq ft facility at the site is oversubscribed for its public library and fitness gym facilities, while the indoor racket courts are under-utilized.

The new replacement Cameron Community Centre would quadruple the size of the community and recreational hub to over 200,000 sq ft within three storeys.

The new facility includes a new 30,000 sq ft aquatic centre with a lap swimming pool, leisure pool with lazy river, and a large hot pool, as well as a 10,000 fitness gym overlooking the pools.

A gymnasium with two full-sized basketball courts would also be overlooked by a four-lane running track along the perimeter of the space. The net recreation space in the new complex is 78,000 sq ft.

There would also be a 28,000 sq ft, two-storey public library, dedicated youth and seniors spaces, multi-purpose rooms, a childcare facility, and large common and gathering areas, such as a two-storey indoor atrium spine that bridges all uses in the complex.

Expansive windows will allow ample natural light to pour into the spaces.

A large civic plaza is located at the southeast corner of the complex, enhancing the main entrance from Cameron Street — strategically situated just across from the mall redevelopment. The plaza and entrance are activated by a retail unit for a cafe.

Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the new complex largely fits within the footprint of the existing community centre and 240 surface vehicle parking stalls at Cameron Park. The project limits the encroachment into green space and tree removals and promises to make various improvements to the landscaping. To reduce the ground footprint impact on the park, about 300 vehicle parking stalls will be located in underground levels.

Aerial of the existing condition of Cameron Recreation Complex at Cameron Park:

Planned footprint of the new Cameron Community Centre at Cameron Park:

Existing street view of Cameron Recreation Complex at Cameron Park:

Future street view of the new Cameron Community Centre at Cameron Park:

The municipal government’s Lougheed Town Centre Core Area Master Plan — covering an area of 72 acres including Shape Properties’ 37-acre City of Lougheed mall redevelopment — is anticipated to see up to 20,000 residents and 13 million sq ft of commercial space for retail, restaurant, entertainment, and office uses, employing thousands of people.

The size of the new community centre is also driven by the growth of areas beyond the immediate Lougheed catchment area, including as far as the future transit-oriented housing around SkyTrain Burquitlam Station.

The project is estimated to carry a construction cost of roughly $252 million.

“We’re excited to see such a bold and modern design emerge from all the public input we received,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley in a statement.

“The new Cameron Community Centre and Library will be the civic centrepiece of northeast Burnaby. We look forward to sharing the plans and hearing what the community has to say.”

The online survey seeking input on the design and uses of the community centre is available through November 26, 2021.

After this current phase of consultation, a detailed design will take place in 2022, and construction is expected to begin in 2023 for an opening in 2026.