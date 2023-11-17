This is the design of Vancouver's new community centre on the Fraser River

More than a year after receiving approval from Vancouver City Council to add residential density to the River District redevelopment, Wesgroup Properties has revealed its proposed preliminary design for the new community centre that will serve the growing high-density residential neighbourhood.

The new community centre fronting the Fraser River will be one of the largest public amenities of the neighbourhood within the East Fraser Lands within the southeasternmost corner of Vancouver.

It was originally set to be funded and built by the City of Vancouver, but in July 2022, an agreement was finalized to have Wesgroup Properties, the developer of River District, take over the project’s lead. At the time of the decision, this was due to an estimated $15 million funding shortfall on the $35 million construction budget for the community centre.

When the municipal government first approved the redevelopment of the 128-acre industrial site for residential uses in 2006, the public amenities package for the new neighbourhood was originally budgeted at $108 million. But by early 2021, the cost to achieve all of the components — new public parks, plazas, streets, green infrastructure, community centre, and childcare — soared to $234 million, including $67 million from the cost escalation of the original amenities, $38 million in additional amenities to support the increased density and $21 million in added utilities.

By waiving about $45 million in utilities development cost levies that would have been collected by the City for future phases of River District, Wesgroup Properties will fund and build the new community centre and certain utilities.

As well, the city council approved 1.55 million sq ft of residential space through additional towers and added height for planned buildings, providing space for 1,850 additional homes, including 350 social housing units, 500 secured market rental housing units, and 1,000 strata condominium units.

The new City-operated community centre for the parcel at 3398 North Arm Avenue is designed by architectural firm HCMA, which is known for its previous work in designing other major community and recreational centres in the region, including Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Minoru Centre for Active Living, Clayton Community Centre, and the upcoming Harry Jerome Community Recreation Centre, New Westminster Aquatic and Community Centre, Rosemary Brown Arena.

The new community centre building will span 40,000 sq ft over three levels, including 30,000 sq ft for community centre uses on the first two levels with a gymnasium, fitness gym, art rooms, multi-purpose rooms, and a small branch of the Vancouver Public Library. The third level will feature a 10,000 sq ft childcare facility for up to 74 kids, along with outdoor play space on the rooftop.

It is noted that by reducing 27 vehicle parking spaces in the underground level, the project was able to reduce costs of about $2.2 million, which was redirected towards providing 3,800 sq ft of additional usable community centre space, including a larger fitness gym and more multi-purpose rooms.

The community centre is one of three buildings that will frame a large public plaza. There will also be a large one-storey retail/restaurant building to the west of the plaza and a small one-storey retail/restaurant building to the east of the plaza.

The east retail/restaurant building, called the pavilion, could feature a landmark structure — a heritage crane artifact of the former White Pine Mill in the area.

The Shipyards on North Vancouver’s Lonsdale waterfront are noted as a source of inspiration for this major waterfront public precinct at River District, while the plaza takes cues from the flow and movement of the river, including a water feature inspired by tidal movements.

“Three discrete buildings punctuate the River District foreshore site. Each plays a significant role in activating and framing the public realm through their uses, orientation, scale and relationship to one another,” reads the design rationale.

The community centre was originally slated to be ready by 2025 to meet the growing needs of River District’s population growth from the completion of additional phases of the neighbourhood. The targeted completion is now 2027.

As of 2021, it was estimated that River District’s population had reached 3,500 people. With the most recent approval to increase the residential density, the neighbourhood could be home to as many as 18,000 people upon full buildout.