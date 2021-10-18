A major new community centre that establishes a new standard of sustainable design opened in Surrey over the past weekend.

Clayton Community Centre at 7155 187A Street, located in Surrey’s eastern neighbourhood of Clayton, is the largest Passive House green building in Canada to date, and the largest building of its kind in North America.

Spanning a total floor area of 75,000 sq ft, it includes a 14,000 sq ft new additional branch for the City of Surrey’s public library network, as well as a fitness gym, a gymnasium, a performing arts studio for up to 200 people, four sound-proof music studios, a two-storey visual arts studio, a wood working studio, a community test kitchen, and pre-school space.

The facility is integrated with the adjacent Clayton Park, and adds outdoor features such as an outdoor walking loop with a centre open area, children’s playground, and a community garden.

The location of the new community centre is expected to have synergies with two neighbouring public schools — Ecole Salish Secondary School just to the north, and Clayton Heights Secondary School just to the south.

“The Clayton community has been eagerly waiting for more recreation, library and arts programming and this new community centre will deliver just that,” said Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

“As we continue to invest in infrastructure, this new facility is also championing both sustainable and inclusive design. Clayton Community Centre is fully accessible, uses 90% less energy, which helps us to reduce our environmental footprint and generate significant operational cost savings.”

Designed by architectural firm HCMA, the building is conceptualized as “an extension of the forest on the site.” The roof and building envelope mimics a tree canopy with a “leaf-like” heavy timber structure that spans across the large spaces.

The building carried a total construction cost of $43.5 million, with the municipal government covering nearly all of the budget. The federal government and other minor sources covered a subtotal of $1.5 million.

Surrey is currently in the process of conducting public consultation on a major expansion of the Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre to accommodate the growing needs of the city centre.