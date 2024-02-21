Take Out Shack: Is it really the best smash burger in Gastown?

We’re all about tasty burgers here at Dished, so when we heard a new burger joint claimed to have the “best smash burger in Gastown,” you know we had to check it out.

Located at 318 Cambie Street, Vancouver, Take Out Shack is a newly opened burger joint serving a variety of handhelds, with the star of the show being the smash burger.

Take Out Shack offers three kinds of smash burgers: plain, cheese, and bacon and cheese. They also have a couple of different menu options, but more on that later.

We ordered “The Burger” which was as simple as it gets. Smashed beef patty, pickles, house sauce, all on a potato bun. This felt like the best way to get a true taste of the smash burger.

Our criteria for a good smash burger is simple; it should be thin and crispy.

So after leading you on for five paragraphs now, we can finally answer your question: Was this the best burger in Gastown?

Well… yes and no. Let us explain.

If we had not watched the cook actually smash the meat on the grill, we would have never guessed that this was a smash burger. The patties were a little bit too thick, and not crispy enough for our liking. Maybe we got a little extra meat in ours, or we spent too long taking pictures of our food that the crispiness disappeared.

But that’s not to say the burger was bad. The meat was well-seasoned, the house sauce was tasty, potato buns are arguably the best burger bun, and there was just the right amount of pickles. It’s a darn good burger, but to call it a true smash burger might be a bit of a stretch.

However, we can’t think of any other smash burger joints in Gastown, which means Take Out Shack does hold the crown (if you have any good spot recommendations please let us know). When you visit, we’d also recommend getting the bacon cheeseburger (because what isn’t improved by bacon and cheese? Nothing, that’s what).

What we didn’t expect to find during our visit was a killer vegan “chicken” sandwich.

It looks just like your standard fried chicken sandwich. It also tastes exactly like a fried chicken sandwich. We’ve tried a lot of vegan chicken alternatives in the past, and this one might take the crown.

Served on a kaiser bun with vegan mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onions, Take Out Shack has a winner on its hands with this handheld. Did we expect our favourite sandwich to be the vegan one at a place known for its smash burgers? No, but we’re not complaining about it either.

And we do need to take a second to talk about the milkshakes.

These are the kind of thick milkshakes that we’d imagine were served at an old-timey diner. We tried the Oreo one, which was rich and sweet in all the best ways. Take Out Shack also serves milkshakes in four other flavours: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and Reese’s Peanut Butter.

We didn’t get the chance to try it during our visit, but Take Out Shack also serves up 12″ pizzas, as well as chicken strips and fish and chips.

All of this is to say that, while Take Out Shack didn’t serve our favourite smash burger of all time, it doesn’t mean it was a waste of time to visit. With a great vegan handheld and solid milkshakes alongside some pretty decent burgs, we’d recommend checking it out for yourself.

Address: 318 Cambie Street, Vancouver

