Vancouver restaurant offering gift card to whoever can help identify thief (VIDEO)

A restaurant in Vancouver is calling on the public to help find the person responsible for stealing one of its paintings.

The Mount Pleasant Cuban-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant, Tocador, shared a surveillance video of someone removing a painting from a wall and walking out of the restaurant with it.

The restaurant said it hopes the person will return the item because, “We care a lot about this painting.”

“It was our co-owners Dale’s favourite painting. Dale passed away a few years ago, so it has a lot of meaning for us,” the Instagram post reads.

“While visiting Cuba we saw this painting in a few restaurants and Dale loved it. After we returned to Canada, Dale did some research and found the person who painted it, the artist made two more for us and shipped them to Canada,” Tocador wrote on Instagram.

“The painting has a secret meaning and is named Sin Papel, which translates to ‘Without Papers.'”

The pair of paintings were hung in the Tocador washrooms, but one was stolen before.

The restaurant had moved the remaining painting outside the washroom in hopes someone wouldn’t take it.

Tocador said it is now hoping the person now knows how important the painting is to the owners and returns it.

“Silly late night drunken mistakes are common but we hope she will now do the right thing and reach out to us,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tocador (@tocadorbar)



Tocador said it also has video footage of the thief with a large group from Saturday night.

“If you are the person that took this, please have some heart and bring it back. We can be very forgiving of silly mistakes but we do want it back!”

Tocador added that anyone who can provide information about this incident could earn a $150 gift card to the restaurant.

“We will keep anyone’s name private,” it ensured.

Tocador is reminding diners not to steal anything from businesses, “no matter how small you think it is.”