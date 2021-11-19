We love a good burger, that much is obvious. So here’s a tip for other beef-lovers out there — if you find yourself in North Vancouver hankering for a quality handheld, look no further than The Gull Bar & Kitchen.

This family-owned neighbourhood gem is located at 175 1st Street E in Lower Lonsdale.

The Gull is known for its burger, and within a few bites, you’ll understand why.

Made with 6.5oz of Organic Blue Goose chuck eye roll beef (freshly ground in-house), the Animal Style version of this burger is topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, house burger sauce, and house pickles.

Folks can also opt for the burger Gull Style, which means the drool-worthy combo of brie, caramelized onions, pickled mustard aioli, and house pickles will be in your future.

If you haven’t had a chance to chow down on this celebrated local morsel, we’d recommend heading in mid-week for Burger Wednesday.

On Wednesdays, patrons can enjoy a burger and get a free, frosty pint or takeaway can. Now that’s a tasty deal if you ask us.

The Gull has quite a solid menu beyond the burger and the accompanying hand-cut fries that come with it.

It offers a delightful selection of gorgeous, seasonal salads.

Currently in the rotation? A warm roasted beet variety with delicata squash and a kale salad served with tahini pomegranate dressing, Macedonian feta, almonds, radish, and honey crisp apple.

Other must-try plates up for order include the Sumac cured albacore tuna served with a cucumber gazpacho, Loutet radish, and chickpea crispies, as well as the new agnolotti dish.

This pasta is made in-house and stuffed with four different kinds of cheese before it’s placed on a silky porcini purée and topped with mixed wild mushrooms.

In addition to all that deliciousness, The Gull makes a mean cocktail.

It also has an awesome selection of local beer and wine to enjoy in the dining room, or, there’s a ton of offsales available for purchase if you’re looking to grab something to-go.

Be sure to check out this North Vancouver spot the next time you’re in the area.

It’s open Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight.

The Gull Bar and Kitchen

Address: 175 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-5585

