Whether you prefer a juicy burger with a side of crispy fries for lunch, or a classic eggs benny with crunchy waffles for breakfast, there’s something to be said about eating in the comfort of an old-school diner.

Diners transport us back to simpler times, when life was all about eating a good meal surrounded by good people.

Thankfully, there are a number of retro diners around Metro Vancouver that not only offer up amazing North American-style dishes, but also some awesome throwback vibes.

Here are six retro diners around Metro Vancouver that you must try at least once.

The Hilltop Diner has been around since 1946, serving the community their amazing comfort food and famous house-made pies ever since. Some of their pie flavours include Coconut Cream, Mocha Cream, and Lemon Meringue. Not to mention, they’ve been featured in multiple TV shows and movies including Bates Motel, The Butterfly Effect, Supernatural, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and so much more.

Address: 23904 Fraser Highway, Langley

Phone: 604-514-9424

50’s Burgers is exactly what you think it is. Big, juicy burgers made with fresh hand-pressed patties, house-made baked buns, and all-around fresh ingredients. This burger joint is not fast-food, and doesn’t try to be. They cook each burger exactly the way you’ll like it and have other incredible items on their menu like shakes, floats, pulled pork, and hot dogs.

Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-1950

Bobby Sox invites you to travel all the way back to the 50’s at their funky diner, which serves up classic breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. They have juicy burgers, 50’s style hotdogs and sandwiches, along with 12 different milk shake flavours that are perfect to end off your meal.

Address: 22596 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge

Phone: 604-467-9290

The Waffle House Restaurant has been a staple in New Westminster since 1954 for their awesome food and unbeatable prices. They serve up large, crunchy waffles with a number of sides and drinks to go with it. You ought to try them out if you’re craving a home-style meal.

Address: 636 6 Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-524-8118

Brogan’s Diner offers up homemade burgers and breakfast items in a welcoming, cozy, and colorful diner. Aside from serving up delicious food, they are an important part of the community that often hosts events and helps underprivileged individuals by providing them with warm food free of cost whenever they get the chance.

Address: 20555 56 Avenue, Langley

Phone: 604-532-0776

This diner food truck is located right outside the Central City Brewery in Surrey making it a great option to stop by for a quick bite and a cold, refreshing beer. They serve up a variety of drool-worthy appies, shareables, burgers and mains, and take pride in their farm-to-table freshness.

Address: 11411 Bridgeview Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-588-2337

