Best restaurants for private dining in Vancouver

There’s nothing quite like heading to a gathering in a private room at your favourite local restaurant.

Whether it’s a charming table, a private room, or simply somewhere tucked away from the main area, we love a good cozy spot to sit down and eat up with loved ones.

Of course, you can always buy out entire restaurants for larger celebrations, but for a smaller crew, here are 20 Vancouver restaurants that are perfect for special events.

Botanist’s stunning private dining room seats up to 14 guests. They also have a beautiful semi-private garden that is home to over 50 different types of plants, which makes for a unique and intimate dining experience if you’re up for it.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim – 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-5500

The intimate Madonna Room at Cibo Trattoria is an elegant private dining space that seats up to 12 guests. It is a sophisticated room with gold and black finishes, as well as a hidden flat-screen TV for added entertainment.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-9570

This staple Indian spot offers multiple private dining options, including two private rooms on the upper level of the restaurant. Celebrity Chef Vij can also curate a special menu for you and your guests.

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-6664

L’Abattoir’s 1,200 sq ft private event facility is separate from the main dining room, and it can be divided into two separate spaces, which can each accommodate 24 seated. The full space seats 50.

Address: 217 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1701

CinCin is an Italian staple that boasts multiple private and semi-private spaces, including a separate bar and lounge depending on the type of event that you are hosting.

Address: 1154 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7338

The Victor is a great destination when it comes to private dining for larger groups. The private event room here even adjoins to the restaurant’s wine cellar. They also have fully covered and temperature-controlled patios that are available for events all year round.

Address: Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8600

Ancora’s False Creek location boasts a private dining room that’s perfect for small parties or private get-togethers. It seats up to 24 people in a spectacular space with floor-to-ceiling glass that overlooks the main dining room.

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

French eatery Tableau has some great options when it comes to private dining. The Grand Salon seats up to 24 people while The Petit Salon seats up to 16.

Address: 1181 Melville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-639-8692

Chambar has both a small private room and a large private room. The unique ambience and décor make this spot a great choice for birthdays, wedding receptions, and more.

Address: 568 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-7119

A variety of rooms are available for rent at Boulevard Kitchen, one of Vancouver’s favourite fine-dining destinations. No matter what the occasion is, you and your guests can enjoy the amazing food and elegant décor that Boulevard has to offer.

Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-2900

The Blue Water Cafe has several options when it comes to private dining rooms. There are two spaces for larger parties: the Oceans Private Room, which can seat 60, and the Pacific Private Wine Room, which can seat 80. The Pacific Private Wine Room can also be divided into two small rooms, the Arctic and the Atlantic.

Address: 1095 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-8078

The private dining room at Notch8 is elegant and reminiscent of a historic luxury rail car. It is a unique room with an intimate and private ambience.

Address: 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-1900

Overlooking the grounds of the Vancouver Art Gallery, the York Room at Hawksworth is a 1920s-inspired, elegant private dining room. It has beautiful modern décor and twinkling chandeliers, offering an intimate dining experience for you and your group.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7000

Hy’s Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar has multiple private dining options to suit your needs. They have a vintage wine cellar room that is perfect for intimate gatherings, as well as their Hornby Room, located on their second floor with a built-in smart TV and much more.

Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-7671

The magical atmosphere and tasty eats at Homer Street Cafe remind you of home — but better. The restaurant is located in two of the city’s most iconic buildings, the Homer Building and the new Beasley Building, making your intimate visit a true night to remember.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Glowbal Restaurant Group offers multiple private dining packages at each of their restaurant locations, including Coast, Italian Kitchen, Trattoria, and Black + Blue. You can even buy out the roof at Black and Blue for an incredible open-air event.

Address: Multiple locations

Phone: Customer service – 604 685 4569

This contemporary steakhouse has exquisite private dining options, in chic and luxurious rooms. To pair along with that are a variety of menu options to choose from, making this experience exceptionally unique.

Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-362-5443

Cioppino’s is a renowned Mediterranean Grill located in the heart of Yaletown. They offer several private dining options depending on what you and your group are looking for, including rooms with capacities of anywhere between 6 and 40 people.

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

This popular joint known for its burgers has a Growler Room perfect for small celebrations at each of their locations. It can host up to 25 people in a laid-back and comfortable area.

Address: 1873 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-9545

Address: 8683 Kerr Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566 9545

Up to 38 of your friends and family can enjoy an intimate dining experience at Tojo’s restaurant. Celebrity Chef Tojo can create a customized menu to suit your dietary needs, and once you’re done eating, you can visit their secret balcony garden to relax and unwind.

Address: 1133 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8050

With files from Hanna McLean and Manisha Singh