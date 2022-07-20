Popular rapper/singer Bryce Vine spotted at Calgary restaurant

Viral sensation, singer, and rapper Bryce Vine was just in Calgary to perform at the Stampede, and he visited one of the most popular spots in town.

The musician, known for his massive hits like “Sour Patch Kids,” “La La Land,” and “Drew Barrymore,” popped into Bridgette Bar for a meal.

This news comes just days after the legendary Ja Rule was also spotted during the Calgary Stampede at the exclusive Major Tom restaurant.

Bridgette Bar is a “chef-driven” bar concept in Calgary’s Design District, boasting a stunning rustic-chic mid-century vibe, complete with exposed beam ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and open-flame cooking.

The stylish setting was undoubtedly made even more so with the presence of the California-based rapper.

Bryce Vine sat with friends at a larger table over share plates of food. He was performing down the street from the award-winning restaurant at National Saloon, one of the most impressive Calgary Stampede tents this year.

The menu here runs the gamut from bar snacks (Eggplant Fies, Roasted Olives, Red Curry Cashews) to small plates (BBQ Pork Pate, Braised Rabbit on Toast, Grilled Octopus), to a full section dedicated to veggies (Roasted Cauliflower, Charred Brussel Sprouts, Grilled Sweet Potato), pizzas and pasta, and larger plates (Grilled Farm Chicken, Roasted Half Duck, Double Cut Pork Chop).

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here.

A certain 17th Avenue restaurant recently even had a shout-out on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re dining in YYC!

Bridgette Bar

Address: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram