Wheelhouse Brewing Co. to offer discount depending on how much it rains

Starting today until February 29, 2024, Wheelhouse Brewing is offering a discount depending on how much it rains.

How it works? Well, the brewery uses its “high-tech” apparatus (aka a pint glass) to measure how much it rained.

Every Friday morning, it will put out an empty glass and any time before Thursday closing that the rain reaches any of the three markers on the glass, Wheelhouse will offer a discount on its 16 oz Flagship Pale Ale.

If it hits 60 mm, the price drops by 50 cents. If it hits 100 mm, a dollar is knocked off your beer. And if the rain hits the third marker on the glass, you’ll save $2.

“Everyone knows we get our fair share of rain through the winter months, so it helps to have a glass-half-full attitude toward the rain,” says Wheelhouse partner Kent Orton.

“As our brewery is a real community gathering place, we wanted to create a little bright spot for Prince Rupert — and make sure there was an upside to every downpour.”

What’s even better is you can watch the livestream of the glass on the brewery’s website, so you can gauge whether it’s worth braving the elements for that discounted beer (spoiler warning: it almost always is).

Wheelhouse Brewing is also known for its wood-fired pizza (which coincidentally is a perfect meal for those rainy days).

We’d recommend checking out the Prosciutto Burrata pizza, which is drizzled with local honey and topped with fresh citrus arugula. It also serves charcuterie boards, soft pretzels, and plenty of beer.

Address: 380 Bill Murray Drive, Prince Rupert

