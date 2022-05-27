FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Downlow Burgers is popping up at DL Chicken UBC for a limited time

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 27 2022, 4:52 pm
Downlow Burgers is popping up at DL Chicken UBC for a limited time
The DL Extra (Photo: Rich Won)
One of Vancouver’s all-time favourite burger concepts, Downlow Burgers, is officially paying a visit to its sister concept at UBC.

The handheld purveyor will be popping up at the UBC location of DL Chicken, which is fantastic news for students and residents of the area alike.

Folks will be able to order handfuls of goodness from Downlow at this outpost starting on May 28, aka International Burger Day.

“Since opening our second DL Chicken last year, the UBC community has been gracious, kind, and supportive,” said Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken and Downlow Burgers with his wife and business partner Lindsey Mann.

“To celebrate our first full summer on campus, we wanted to add a cheeky Downlow Burgers pop-up to our menu!”

DL Chicken UBC

DL Chicken UBC Patio (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

During the pop-up, Downlow will offer six of its most popular burgers, including fan favourites like The Americana, The DL Extra, and The French Onion.

Burger lovers can order for takeout or opt to dine in on DL Chicken UBC’s spacious, sunny patio.

DL Chicken UBC

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

