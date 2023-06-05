KFC launches $5 sandwich deal across Canada

Life is not cheap, so when an affordable deal crosses our path, you can bet your bottom dollar we are going to share it. Here’s a new one from KFC Canada.

The crispy-fried chicken mega chain just launched a new promo that offers folks a $5 sandwich deal on each day of the week.

Some of these featured sandwiches are sold for up to $9.99, making this a deal that goes as high as 50% off in some cases. Here is the full lineup of weekly sandwiches you can get for just $5:

Monday: Big Crunch

Tuesday: Plant-Based

Wednesday: Zinger

Thursday: Twister

Friday: Two Original Recipe Sliders

The deal is available to Canadians until September 24.

