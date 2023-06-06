Popeyes fans…some big news was announced today.

Last year, the popular chicken chain featured a Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich that was apparently a big hit because it looks like it’s here to stay. This is the first permanent addition to the chicken sandwiches roster since it launched in 2020.

This new, breading-free handheld is made with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours and seasoned with a blend of Cajun and Creole spices.

That chicken is then placed on a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun and topped with barrel-cured pickles, lettuce, tomato, and classic or spicy mayonnaise.

The Popeyes Culinary Team spent years perfecting this version of the classic blackening cooking technique. The brand says this originated in Louisiana and is “used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavour the meat.”

“Popeyes set a new standard with the debut of the Chicken Sandwich, and we’re excited to have a brand-new permanent option for Canadians to enjoy with the arrival of the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich,” said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada, in a press release.

“Now our loyal fans will have six Chicken Sandwich options to choose from, all with the irresistible Cajun flavours and boldness they crave,” Manuel added.

The American chain known for its crispy-fried goodness launched this new sandwich on June 6. Go in and try out the new item added to their chicken family!

Popeyes currently operates over 3,300 restaurants across Canada and the US.