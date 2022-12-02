It’s been a while since we first shared the news that popular burger joint Bin 4 Burger Lounge would be opening a Burnaby location.

Initially, the chain restaurant had projected a spring 2022 opening, but that time came and went, with no news on an official date. Then, the timeline was pushed back to fall 2022, a projection that also seems to have been a bit overzealous.

Now, according to its website, Bin 4 Burger Lounge has set a date of December 2022 or January 2023, at the latest, for its new opening.

The new spot will be located at 2350 Boundary Road in Burnaby, a short distance from The Amazing Brentwood.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge operates several locations, including one in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood, in Nanaimo, Kelowna, and two in Victoria, where the brand was founded.

The restaurant is known for its huge burger menu, starters like French fries and fried pickles, and its sweet happy hour deals.

It also offers one of the cheapest burger specials in the city – 50% off all of its burgers with the purchase of a drink every day after 9 pm.

Is it finally time for Bin 4 Burger Lounge to open in Burnaby? Only time will tell.

Address: 2350 Boundary Road

