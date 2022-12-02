10+ best T&T Supermarket snacks to get for under $10 (PHOTOS)

Even if there have been many snack brands pulled from Canadian shelves recently, we can still count on T&T Supermarket snacks to curb our cravings.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to grab groceries, find authentic Chinese food, look for upscale beauty products, and of course, treat themselves to some of the most popular Asian snacks that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

Many reasons make it a unique place to shop, from the bakeries to the dessert bar, but the snack aisle always calls out to us as soon as we walk in. As evidenced by the incredibly long lines at the grand opening of the latest Calgary location, we aren’t alone in loving the snacks here.

The shelves are stocked with some of the best and wildest Asian snacks, including new flavours from well-known brands like Lays and Cheetos.

We’ve taken a deep dive down the snack aisle to discover some of the most delicious and interesting snacks you can buy at a decent price.

These are our choices for the best T&T Supermarket snacks to get for under $10.

Sesame Mochi

This line of mochi balls from Royal Family comes in several flavours, but we love the sesame version. Mochi, a type of Japanese rice cake, is incredibly popular right now and these tasty ones are cheap and ready to grab.

Taro Chips

Like a potato, taro is a starchy root vegetable, but it comes from the tropics in Southeast Asia. It tends to be very crunchy, often seen as the chips used in restaurants. If you love potato chips, and who doesn’t, then you need to try these.

French Fries Potato Chops

French fries and potato chips are so similar and yet so different. Both are fried potatoes, both are salty and crunch, so it either makes no sense or complete sense that the two have never combined. These Hokkaido-style chips are shaped like fries but served in a package.

It’s so simple it’s genius.

Lays Wave Chips

Not the first time you’ll see Lays on this list, we had to include these not just because of the interesting flavours (like grilled squid), but also because these thicker wave chips are like the ruffles you know but…way better.

Edo Potato Chips

They might just be classic potato chips and they might resemble the Pringles packaging, but these have a unique signature flavour that you just need to try. These might even become your go-to standard potato chip.

Black Truffle Chips

Black truffles are extremely rare and that’s why they’re always so expensive. These bags of Trufa Negra Black Truffle chips are just a stackable way to enjoy the taste with a crunch, and without breaking the bank.

Lay’s Potato Chips

Everyone knows Lays, from the classic flavours to the “bet you can’t eat just one” commercial campaign. In recent years, Lays has introduced many new one-of-a-kind flavours, and these ones at T&T might be new to you as well.

Have you ever snacked on flavours like spicy crayfish or wasabi?

Calbee Pizza Chips

Chips meet pizza meets the flavours of melty cheese — need we say more?

Grilled Corn Chips

Calbee is a popular snack brand, and these grilled corn twists come in several flavours, like hot and spicy.

Cheetos Shrimp Strips

These are the Cheetos snack you know and love, but with a unique flavour and shape. We would have taken just one of those “twists” on the classic but to have two is fantastic. These are strips flavoured with cheese and shrimp. Classic combo, right?

Honey Butter Chips

It seems like honey butter chips are becoming the flavour of the year. Not only is honey just becoming more popular on savoury foods like pizza and cheese toast, but it looks like chips as well. We’ve even seen honey butter chips on pizza, like at the award-winning restaurant Jinbar.