We love a sweet deal, especially when it happens to be for insanely cheap burgers.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge, the gourmet burger and beer joint, has officially brought back its infamous late-night half-price burger special.

The burger spot, which has locations in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, and Nanaimo, originally introduced the burger deal in November 2011 but put it on hold at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Now, after more than two years, the deal is finally back, available at all of Bin 4’s locations.

This means that every evening after 9 pm, patrons will be able to grab any of the restaurant’s burgers for 50% off with the purchase of a drink.

The late-night drink features include a Phillips Draught beer for only $5, house red or white wine for $6, or two cocktail specials, both going for $5.

Bin 4 has a huge burger menu, ranging from its classic take called The Heritage to The Angry Bull, a bison burger with chorizo, goat cheese, and piri piri sauce.

You can get any of its burgers for the half-off deal, and since burger prices start at $17.15, that means you’ll be able to get a drink and a burger for less than $15.

The deal applies to dine-in only, though, and only after 9 pm, so you’ll have to plan for a late dinner if you want in on the deal.