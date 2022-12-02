Sad news for one beloved burger joint this week: Burnaby’s only Red Robin location has announced it will close at the end of this year.

The franchise announced the news on its location-specific Facebook page earlier this week.

“Regretfully, we must announce our location at 9628 Cameron Street will be closing by the end of this year. Thank you for your many years of support!” the note said.

The reason for the closure, the note explained, is due to “a number of factors, including the expiry of our lease, we were unable to reach an agreement to keep Burnaby operational going forward.”

While there are other Red Robin locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Coquitlam, Surrey, and Vancouver, this was the only remaining outpost in Burnaby.

The note did not give a final day of service, only suggesting that the location plans to remain open until the end of December.

It’s safe to say that nearly everyone who grew up in the Lower Mainland (or in North America in general, really) has some memories of going to a Red Robin.

The American chain for burgers and shakes has long been a go-to destination for families looking for eats that will satisfy every age group – from picky tots to moody teens to exhausted parents.

While this news is a blow to those who relied on the restaurant for its family-friendly environment and affordable meal options, the announcement also shared that “It is our intention to expand Red Robin throughout British Columbia and Canada in the future,” and that no other closures are planned.

It also hinted that a new Langley location is in the works, so stay tuned for more details.