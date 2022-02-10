Biggest single-day medal haul puts Canada one behind Olympic leader

Canada’s biggest single-day medal haul of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has our country near the top of the table in overall medals won.

Thursday in Beijing saw Canada win four medals, including two silver and two bronze. That puts Canada tied with Norway with 12 medals and just one behind Austria.

A total of 25 countries have won at least one medal so far in Beijing.

If you sort the medal table by gold medals, Canada doesn’t fare so well. Snowboarder Max Parrot has Canada’s only gold medal so far in slopestyle, to go with four silver and seven bronze.

Canada came agonizingly close to winning its second gold medal of the Olympics on Thursday, as Eliot Grondin won silver, losing the men’s snowboard cross final by 0.2 seconds — mere inches in the photo finish. It’s just the second medal Canada has ever won in men’s snowboard cross, and the first since Vancouver 2010.

Long track speed skater Isabelle Weidemann won her second medal of the Olympics, this time a silver medal in the women’s 5,000-metre event. She follows in the footsteps of a pair of Olympic legends in Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen, becoming just the third Canadian ever to win a medal in this event. Weidemann also won bronze in the 3,000-metre distance on Saturday.

Skier Jack Crawford won Canada’s first-ever medal in the men’s alpine combined event. He’s just the fourth Canadian man ever to win a medal in alpine skiing.

Rounding out the medal haul for Canada was our aerials team, which won bronze. Freestyle skiers Marion Thenault, Miha Fontaine, and Lewis Irving won bronze in the mixed team event, which was being held for the first time at the Olympics. It’s Canada’s first Olympic aerials medal since Salt Lake City 2002.

The Canadian men’s hockey team also saw action for the first time, beating Germany 5-1.