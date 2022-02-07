Max Parrot is an Olympic champion — Canada’s first of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

In his third appearance at the Olympics, the 27-year-old Quebec-born snowboarder put down a run of 90.96 on his second attempt to win the gold medal in men’s slopestyle. Parrot had come into the event as a favourite, having won the silver medal back in 2018 in Pyeongchang.

GOLDEN RUN 🇨🇦🥇 Watch the run that earned Max Parrot his Olympic gold medal in men's slopestyle pic.twitter.com/D8iEZhI0PK — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

But he wasn’t the only Canadian on the podium. Mark McMorris won the bronze medal with a score of 88.53 — his third consecutive bronze in slopestyle at the Olympics — achieved on his third run.

M&M 🚨🇨🇦 Mark McMorris STOMPS IT to guarantee himself a BRONZE medal at #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/JVIWNvrPFs — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

McMorris has now medalled in all three slopestyle events in Olympic history.

GOLD & BRONZE 🚨🇨🇦 Max Parrot 🥇 and Mark McMorris 🥉 both win medals in men's slopestyle 🏂 pic.twitter.com/kanW5uL4Ul — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

China’s 17-year-old Su Yiming finished in the silver medal position, beating out his idol McMorris with a score of 88.70, just 0.17 points higher than the Canadian.

Meanwhile, Sébastien Toutant finished in ninth place with a top run of 54.00.

The win has to be extra special for Parrot, who overcame a 2018 Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis, returning to competition less than eight months later to win an X Games big air gold medal in 2019.

Max Parrot, Mark McMorris, and Sébastien Toutant will also be competing in the snowboarding big air event, set to take place on February 14 and 15.

More to come…