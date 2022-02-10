Canada's Eliot Grondin inches away from gold in Olympic snowboard cross

Eliot Grondin was 0.02 seconds away from winning Canada’s second gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Quebec held an early lead in the men’s snowboard cross final, but settled into second place behind Austria’s Alessandro Hämmerle midway through the race. He made one last charge for gold before the finish line, but Grondin came up just short in a photo finish.

Grondin won silver, which he’ll surely be proud of. He finished 36th four years ago in Pyeongchang. Hämmerle won gold, while Italy’s Omar Visintin takes home bronze.

PHOTO FINISH 📸 Éliot Grondin was SO CLOSE at the end 😲 The Canadian will be heading home with a SILVER medal in men's snowboard cross 🏂 #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/eQBrH9CYit — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

The medal is Canada’s second this evening, as Jack Crawford won bronze in alpine skiing. Canada now has won one gold, three silver, and six bronze medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.