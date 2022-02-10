SportsOlympics

Canada's Eliot Grondin inches away from gold in Olympic snowboard cross

Feb 10 2022, 7:31 am
The photo finish shows Grondin finished second (CBC)

Eliot Grondin was 0.02 seconds away from winning Canada’s second gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old from Sainte-Marie, Quebec held an early lead in the men’s snowboard cross final, but settled into second place behind Austria’s Alessandro Hämmerle midway through the race. He made one last charge for gold before the finish line, but Grondin came up just short in a photo finish.

Grondin won silver, which he’ll surely be proud of. He finished 36th four years ago in Pyeongchang. Hämmerle won gold, while Italy’s Omar Visintin takes home bronze.

The medal is Canada’s second this evening, as Jack Crawford won bronze in alpine skiing. Canada now has won one gold, three silver, and six bronze medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

