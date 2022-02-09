Nuclear power plant or Olympic venue? Fans react to Beijing’s big air stadium (PHOTOS)

If you’ve been following the Olympic freestyle skiing events, you may be distracted, and a little confused, by what stands behind the giant ski ramp.

While Olympic viewers are used to watching these winter sports against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, Beijing’s Big Air Shougang venue gives an alternative backdrop of… nuclear power plants?

That’s what many fans think of at first sight of the grey, cylindrical towers. What they actually are, are tall chimney stacks and cooling towers.

Last night Canadians saw Team Canada’s Evan McEachran crash out in a big air event at the stadium.

The 60-metre-high ski ramp was built on the site of a former steel mill that was shut down before the 2008 Summer Olympics due to air pollution concerns. It’ll be a permanent big air facility, the first of its kind in the world.

Either way, onlookers online had some mixed reactions towards this stadium. Many think it’s a venue straight out of a dystopian novel.

“Big Air Shougang is the most absurd and post-apocalyptic winter sports venue out there,” one person tweeted.

Others compared it to maps you can find on video games.

While others appreciate the venue’s unique aesthetic.

