Jack Crawford wins rare alpine skiing Olympic medal for Canada

After narrowly missing out on a podium finish in the downhill (4th) and Super-G (6th) alpine skiing events, Jack Crawford has won an Olympic medal.

The 24-year-old Toronto native, who now lives in Whistler, claimed bronze in men’s alpine combined, becoming the first Canadian ever to earn a medal in the event.

Jack Crawford has done it! He's an Olympic BRONZE Medallist 🥉 in the men's alpine combined after just missing a podium in the men's downhill 🙌#Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/8dKUMBzgRt — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Austria’s Johannes Strolz won gold, with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway claiming silver. Crawford finished just 0.18 seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Justin Murisier, who finished fourth.

Crawford is just the fourth Canadian man ever to win an Olympic medal in alpine skiing, joining Steve Podborski (1980), Edi Podivinsky (1994), and Jan Hudec (2014), who also each won bronze.