Weidemann becomes first Canadian with multiple medals at Beijing Olympics

Isabelle Weidemann might need to be granted some extra carry-on luggage when she departs the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The Ottawa, Ontario, product will be returning with a little bit of additional hardware, after all.

That "I just won my second Olympic medal" smile 🍁 pic.twitter.com/FZy06JnDfY — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Weidemann, who started skating at age six and took up speed skating at age 12, scored herself a silver medal in the women’s 5,000-metre speed-skating event on Thursday after already earning a long-track bronze in the 3,000-metre version last Saturday.

Her bronze was Canada’s first medal at the 2022 Games.

Weidemann turned in a time of 6:48.18 in the 12-and-a-half-lap race for the second-place finish, falling just 1.37 seconds shy of her own national record.

WHAT A SKATE FOR ISABELLE WEIDEMANN 🇨🇦 The Canadian puts down a time of 6:48.18 in the 5000m and is guaranteed her second Olympic medal of #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/WVt3kYHAz9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

The 26-year-old is the first Canadian athlete to net multiple medals at the 2022 Games.

Weidemann can net another medal before leaving Beijing, too. She will compete for Canada in the women’s team pursuit beginning Saturday. Weidemann, Blondin, and Valérie Maltais won gold in both team pursuit World Cup races before taking silver at the world championships in 2020-21.

Canada, with Weidemann, Blondin, and Josie Morrison, finished fourth at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics four years ago in women’s team pursuit.

Weidemann was also seventh in the 5,000 and sixth in the 3,000 at the 2018 Games.

One on more step on the podium 🇨🇦🥈 All smiles and waves from Isabelle Weidemann, Canada's newest silver medallist pic.twitter.com/DscM8nwwzi — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 10, 2022

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands finished with an Olympic-record 6:43:51 to win gold, besting the previous mark by over three seconds. Schouten also won the 3,000 race to become just the sixth woman to net gold in both races at the same Olympics.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earned bronze with a time of 6:50.09.