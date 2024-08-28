Metro Vancouver brewery Yellow Dog Brewery is teasing a new location opening in BC.

The brewery posted on Instagram a photo of the new spot with the caption “Coming soon…👀” and a location pinned as Penticton, BC.

Yellow Dog Brewery opened its brewery and tasting room in 2014 in Port Moody and has since become a staple of the community. It boasts a selection of core and seasonal brews, meaning there’s something here for all craft beer enthusiasts — from the limited-release New Breed Fresh Hop Hazy IPA to the Retriever Golden Ale.

Many people in the comments expressed their excitement for the new location, with one user posting, “Impatient me saying FINALLY!”

Currently, Yellow Dog Brewery has a Penticton tasting room called The Dog Park, which is an outdoor patio. “Located in the heart of downtown Penticton, we’ve created an inviting and comfortable environment for humans and dogs alike,” says the brewery on its website.

Dished reached out to Yellow Dog Brewery for more details and an opening date.

With files from Catriona Hughes

