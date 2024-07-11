Big Way Hot Pot is going through some major expansions, with six locations gearing up to open before the end of 2025. One of these new locations is Big Way Ackroyd, the chain’s second Richmond location. Dished was able to get a sneak peek inside before it opened its doors to check out the new spot.

Inside, the aesthetic is sleek and clean, with plenty of white and light wood accents. The ceiling has almost honeycomb-esque lighting, and the bathrooms have wallpaper with exotic animals and greenery. Overall, this is a very unique location when comparing it to others.

This location will feature the same self-serve hotpot experience featuring its many soup bases and over 100 different toppings.

For those unfamiliar, customers at Big Way are given a bowl and then are sent down the long line of its different toppings, adding in whatever they want. Then guests approach the counter and weigh their ingredients (price is by weight). After then selecting a soup broth, bowls are delivered to the tables to enjoy.

As mentioned before, this is one of six of the new locations expected to open in Metro Vancouver. The locations and opening schedule is as follows:

Big Way UBC (2155 Allison Road #222, Vancouver) — August 2024

Big Way Coquitlam — Fall 2024

Big Way New Westminster — Fall 2024

Big Way Langley — Early 2025

Big Way Lougheed, Burnaby — Winter 2025

“With these new openings, Big Way Hot Pot is not only solidifying our presence as a leader in the Canadian hotpot dining scene,” Jack Yao, founder and CEO of Big Way Hot Pot. “The response has been incredible since we first opened, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to open more locations and see how high our guests like to stack their ingredients. We want them to be able to create and enjoy their own hotpot their own way.”