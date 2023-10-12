Howe Sound Brewing to open new location in East Vancouver

Well-known spot Howe Sound Brewing is opening a new outpost, and it’s a lot closer than the original Squamish location.

The brewery is setting up a new taphouse and kitchen on the Waldorf, located at 1489 E Hastings Street in Vancouver.

The Waldorf is a multi-venue complex with Tabu, The Hideaway, and the famous Tiki Bar that’s been around since the 1940s.

We expect we will be able to get fan-favourite beverages such as its Howe Sound Lager (a crisp and refreshing lager) and Diamond Head Nitro Oatmeal Strout (a traditional dark, rich, and roasted oatmeal stout with a silky smooth finish) at this joint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howe Sound Brewing (@howesoundbrewing)

Howe Sound shared that customers can expect “our familiar classic brewpub menu,” including everything “from pizzas and burgers to shareables and salads.”

We’re most excited to get our hands on their Oh My Gourd stone-fire pizza, which includes a basil pesto base, roasted acorn squash, goat feta, mozzarella, fresh arugula, and a balsamic vinegar reduction.

The brewery has been operating since 1996 at its Squamish location.

It has since become notable in the Canadian beer scene with the help of John Mitchell (who is better known as the “grandfather of microbrewing“). Since then, it has won numerous Canadian Brewing Awards, such as the 2022 Brewery of the Year award.

“Whether you’re a beer connoisseur seeking the freshest brew or a food enthusiast indulging in culinary delights, Howe Sound Taphouse & Kitchen is a haven for those who appreciate craft beer and the joy of shared moments.”

Howe Sound Taphouse and Kitchen is set to open on Monday, October 16.

Howe Sound Taphouse and Kitchen

Address: 1489 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Website