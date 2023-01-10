The Betty White Challenge is back and the SPCA needs your help

An English bulldog, who’s in need of urgent care, was named in honour of Betty White by the BC SPCA.

Golden Girl (who also goes by GG) was found in Richmond when she was unable to move, the society says.

“She was discovered by an RCMP officer. Not only was she limping on her right leg with a very weak left leg; her spine was visible and she had scabs across her body, hair loss and inflammation,” Emma Michel, assistant manager of the Richmond BC SPCA animal centre says. “GG was also shivering and exhausted and her abdomen was hard and swollen.”

At the veterinary clinic, GG was examined and received treatment. The SPCA says she may need surgery on her left leg because of a missing femur head.

GG is also receiving care for skin issues and is on a feeding program to help her reach a healthy weight.

“When GG first came into our care, she didn’t have much energy. You could tell she perked up as much as she could when people were around her but she needed so much rest,” Michel adds. “Now that she is feeling a little bit better we are seeing her sweet personality shine through. She gets so excited when she sees us come into her room.”

To help puppies like her, the BC SPCA is urging those that can donate what they can and can even do so in memory of the actress through the Betty White Challenge which has returned for the second time.

After the beloved Golden Girls actress passed away in late December 2021, the #BettyWhiteChallenge started to make the rounds across the virtual world, honouring the late actress’ love for animals.

A graphic was shared across social media asking people to “pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in White’s name” on January 17.

Not long after, the BC SPCA encouraged donors to gift what they can in White’s memory on what would have been her 100th birthday.

This initiative returned in 2022 to mark White’s 101st birthday.

“The challenge runs through January 17 … and honours the actress’s lifelong dedication to animals,” the SPCA explains.

Last year, $405,439.00 was donated from around the province as part of the Betty White Challenge.

You can donate directly to the BC SPCA website if you’d like to help GG and other animals in need.