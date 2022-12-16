12 dogs in Vancouver that need a home for the holidays (PHOTOS)

Dozens of dogs around Metro Vancouver are spending the holidays in shelters and finding a forever home is at the top of their wish list.

Of course, adopting a pet shouldn’t be a spur-of-the-moment decision or spontaneous gift idea — it’s a lifelong commitment.

But if you’re ready to welcome a pet into your home, there are tons of dogs around Metro Vancouver available for adoption, including a litter of Great Pyrenees puppies.

Tiana is a husky mix described as gentle, independent, playful, and curious. She was found as a stray in Vancouver and Animal Services said she takes some time to let her guard down. She “lights up” when interacting with other dogs she likes, but can’t play too rough because of a knee problem. She’s looking for an owner who won’t push her and will allow her to take her time settling in.

This young boy has love and energy to spare and needs a forever home where he can get lots of activity every day. He’d be good with older kids and would love to attend a nose-work class or tracking class with his human.

This three-month-old “sweet and sensitive teddy bear” will likely grow to be 120 pounds as an adult. He’s staying at the West Vancouver SPCA along with his siblings.

Part of a litter named after games, Croquet is curious but shy and will need an owner dedicated to socializing him so he gets comfortable with the outside world. He’d love a home with other outgoing, confident dogs to help him learn.

Polo is the third brother available for adoption at the West Vancouver SPCA. With proper introductions, he’d do well in a home with kids and other animals.

Squash was surrendered along with her three brothers and is looking for a forever home with a yard and space where she can grow. She’ll also probably weigh 120 pounds fully grown!

Bandit is small and cute, but definitely not cuddly. He’s a dignified gentleman who takes time to trust people — and needs someone who will respect his boundaries.

This cutie, found as a stray in Vancouver, has a “face no one can resist,” according to staff at Vancouver Animal Services. This young boy loves people, play, and food — but he’s not a fan of small animals.

This senior girl is looking for a forever home to live out her golden years. She’s gentle and patient with kids and loves napping among blankets and pillows.

This active and outgoing boy loves to play fetch. He’s friendly with people and dogs but is still learning proper recall and how to walk on a leash. He’s looking for a patient guardian who can build trust with him.

This handsome boy used to primarily live outdoors, but he’s enjoying his transition to being an indoor dog and loves toys, blankets, and beds. He’s playful but can be nervous in new environments, and is looking for a home with no kids or other dogs where his family can help him settle in.

This goofy guy loves belly rubs and relaxing on the couch with his best friend. He’s six years old and is currently being fostered in Vancouver until he finds his forever home. He’s looking for a home that’s quiet — too much noise from people, animals, or city sounds overstimulates him.

The City of Vancouver reminds dog owners that all dogs over three months old must have a licence and wear it on their collar — this also helps reunite lost dogs with their families.