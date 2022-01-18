BC SPCA raises more than $400k in Betty White Challenge

The BC SPCA has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of the Betty White Challenge, which aims to honour the late actress.

In total, $405,439.oo was donated from around the province.

Lorie Chortyk, with the BC SPCA, says the donations will be put to very good use around BC.

The funds will be used towards cruelty investigations to rescue abused and neglected animals, emergency veterinary care, sheltering services, emergency response for animals impacted by wildfires and floods, SPCA pet food banks, advocacy work, humane education programs with youth, and all other services.

She says they are so grateful to everyone who donated to honour Betty’s lifelong passion for animals.

Today, Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday. Betty created a better world for animals & inspired others to do the same.⁠ To make a gift today in her memory, visit https://t.co/E4LkKYLS7l! Choose the In Memory option & enter her name. #BCSPCA #BettyWhiteChallenge pic.twitter.com/lGk1IvoQob — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) January 17, 2022

After her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge made the rounds to honour the late actress’ love for animals.

The graphic being shared across social media asked people to “pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name” on January 17.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge happening January 17. Pass it on and let’s help the animals ❤️ 🐶 🐱 pic.twitter.com/chtTUI18We — Darcy Matheson (@darcynews) January 4, 2022

The Golden Girls star passed away at age 99 on December 31 — just 17 days shy of celebrating year 100.

You can still donate to the BC SPCA here.