There's a new challenge to honour Betty White while helping animals

TV legend Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve and now a challenge is underway across social media that aims to honour the actress on what would have been her 100th birthday.

On December 31, The Golden Girls star passed away at age 99, just 17 days shy of celebrating year 100.

Since White’s passing, the #BettyWhiteChallenge has been making the rounds across the virtual world, honouring the late actress’ love for animals.

The graphic being shared across social media asks people to “pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name” on January 17.

White was a lifelong animal lover, which was well documented in her 2011 book Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge happening January 17. Pass it on and let’s help the animals ❤️ 🐶 🐱 pic.twitter.com/chtTUI18We — Darcy Matheson (@darcynews) January 4, 2022

White was involved with a number of zoos across the United States and was named an honourary zookeeper in 2013 by the Los Angeles chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers

If you want to support local animal shelters and honour Betty White’s passing, this initiative might have your name all over it. We’re highlighting some great spots across Canada that would be delighted to receive a donation.

Vancouver

Toronto

Montreal

Calgary

Edmonton