Imagine living in a home with gorgeous beach views enjoyed by the late great Betty White.

Well, the dream could be yours to own. Three months after her death at 99, White’s California beach house is officially on the market for $7,950,000.

The oceanfront estate is located in Carmel, California, also known as “Carmel-by-the-Sea,” a scenic town just south of San Francisco. According to People, the three-story home was built by White and her husband, Allen Ludden, but he died shortly after it was completed in 1981.

“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favourite things to do,” Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty, told People. She holds the listing alongside Zak Freedman.

“The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.”

The 3,621-square-foot home was definitely built to bring the outdoors indoors with its “generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea,” according to the listing.

Sitting on 0.28 acres of “sought after” Carmel land, the estate boasts panoramic ocean views of Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach from almost every room.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home’s amenities take advantage of its natural surroundings, including outdoor decks and a luscious backyard garden that opens up onto the sandy beach.

The listing says that there are also many walking trails to stroll on in the Carmel Meadows neighbourhood. For those not familiar with the quaint town, the listing describes Carmel as resembling “an old European village” with charming shops, inns and art galleries.

While it’s selling for almost $8 million now, according to Dirt, White and Ludden paid a mere $170,000 for the then-empty plot of land.

White died on New Year’s Eve due to a stroke she had six days prior. Since then, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for rescue and animal shelters in her honour through the Betty White Challenge.

Here’s a look inside White’s stunning beach home.