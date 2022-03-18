A Look Inside: A $10M Dunbar house obsessed with marble (PHOTOS)

Your dream house might have marble floors, but does it have all marble everything like this Vancouver mansion?

This modern Dunbar home is listed by Luxmore Realty for $9,980,000 and it comes decked out in more marble than you can believe.

Let’s take a look inside and see if we can find the audacity for so much marble:

There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms inside the 5,271-square-foot house, which was built in 2015.

According to the listing, the home features a grand foyer, a living room, and a dining room big enough to entertain, plus a gourmet and wok kitchen with Miele appliances. It also has a smart home system to make it feel like you’re living in the future.

The look of the glossy, marble floors is continued up the wall and around the fireplace in the main living area.

Radiant floor heating in the home means that even as you walk on the marble floors, your toes stay toasty.

Then, the kitchens take the marble obsession to the next level, marbleizing anything that can be made of stone.

From the counters and backsplash to the floors and beyond, the kitchen is gleaming in marble.

Heading upstairs next, there are four bedrooms. Each room comes with its own ensuite – and they didn’t skimp on the marble in the bathrooms, either.

The main level is full of light thanks to big windows and the bedrooms have great views.

Down in the basement, there’s a spacious media room perfect for movie night. There are also lots of outdoor spaces on the property, including a massive rooftop deck.

What do you think of this house? Could it use more marble?

To learn more about this $10 million home, you can check out the listing for the full details.