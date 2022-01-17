Today is Betty White Day: here's how you can celebrate

“I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet,” Betty White told Guinness World Records in 2014 after earning the record for longest TV career for a female entertainer.

The beloved actress, who died on New Year’s Eve, has certainly left a lasting legacy. Today would’ve been her 100th birthday, but even though The Golden Girls star couldn’t attend the party, the world is still celebrating in her honour.

White’s birthplace of Oak Park, Illinois, has established January 17, 2022, as “Betty White Day” in the state.

It was revealed earlier this week that White died from a stroke she had six days before her death, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Here are ways you can celebrate in her honour:

Watch her films and shows

The Hallmark Channel will be running a marathon of The Golden Girls, specifically White’s best episodes as Rose Nylund. The programming begins at 12 am and will air 40 episodes up until 8 pm EST, when a special presentation of the 2011 Hallmark movie The Lost Valentine starring White and Jennifer Love Hewitt will be aired, reported Southern Living.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel)

If you don’t have access to the Hallmark Channel, you can also find the sitcom on Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

For some of her more recent work, you can watch White steal the spotlight from Vancouverite Ryan Reynolds in The Proposal on Disney+ or her thrive in Hot in Cleveland on Amazon Prime Video.

For family-friendly viewing, you can catch her as Grammy Norma in Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax on Netflix.

Watch her documentaries

A special film event planned prior to White’s death is still happening today. Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration is playing in select theatres for today only.

While there don’t seem to be any screenings available in Canada, Canadians can celebrate White by watching a documentary on Netflix Canada called Betty White: First Lady of Television.

You can also catch her doing the thing she loves the most — interacting with animals — on a new Disney+ documentary that was released on Friday called Betty White Goes Wild!.

Join the #BettyWhiteChallenge

After White’s death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge started trending virtually around the world, supporting the actress’s love for animals.

The challenge asks people to donate at least $5 to their local rescue or animal shelter today in Betty White’s name.